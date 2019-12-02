Quote of the Week

December 2, 2019 Cover
Volume 97, Issue 47
The year was marked by a deluge of deals and robust investment in cutting-edge technology
Freenome, Grail, and others that are planning to bring the blood tests to market have their work cut out for them
Chemistry graduates navigating the UK industry job market are increasingly disheartened by roles that offer them disappointing remuneration and low job security
CEO says the purchase of KMG was a first step to staying independent in a consolidating business
Independent groups built the installations in honor of the International Year of the Periodic Table
Don’t shut your door and hide under your desk; you can help
The hybrid program outperforms machine-learning-only programs and shows promise in use of rare reactions