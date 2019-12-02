Quote of the Week

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09747-cover1-opener.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09747-cover1-opener.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

December 2, 2019 Cover

Volume 97, Issue 47

The year was marked by a deluge of deals and robust investment in cutting-edge technology

Credit: C&EN/Shutterstock

Full Article
Volume 97 | Issue 47
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“If it weren’t for the vaccine, this could potentially have destabilized the whole African continent.”

Peter Hotez, dean, National School of Tropical Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine

Drug Development

C&EN’s Year in Pharma 2019

Firms aim to develop liquid biopsies for early cancer detection

Freenome, Grail, and others that are planning to bring the blood tests to market have their work cut out for them

Young UK chemists question what they are worth

Chemistry graduates navigating the UK industry job market are increasingly disheartened by roles that offer them disappointing remuneration and low job security

  • Electronic Materials

    Cabot Microelectronics’ David Li has a plan for surviving in electronic materials

    CEO says the purchase of KMG was a first step to staying independent in a consolidating business

  • Outreach

    Two ginormous periodic tables in Michigan vie for world record

    Independent groups built the installations in honor of the International Year of the Periodic Table

  • Employment

    Jen Heemstra on 3 things faculty can do to prevent bullying

    Don’t shut your door and hide under your desk; you can help

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Computational Chemistry

Synthesis-planning program relies on human insight and machine learning

The hybrid program outperforms machine-learning-only programs and shows promise in use of rare reactions

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS Career Tips

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

C&EN’s holiday gift guide

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT