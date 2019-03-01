Ipsen will acquire Clementia for rare-disease therapies

Ipsen will acquire the Montreal-based rare-disease specialist Clementia Pharmaceuticals in a deal valued at up to $1.3 billion. The deal will net the French drugmaker palovarotene, which it expects to submit for US Food and Drug Administration approval later this year. The small molecule is a retinoic acid receptor gamma (RARγ) selective agonist being developed to treat two rare bone disorders and other diseases.
