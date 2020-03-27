AstraZeneca, Silence Therapeutics team up for siRNA drugs

AstraZeneca will invest $80 million in cash and equity in Silence Therapeutics as part of a deal to develop small interfering RNA (siRNA) drugs for a variety of diseases. To start, London-based Silence will use its GalNAc-siRNA technology to inhibit liver-expressed gene targets. Mene Pangalos, AstraZeneca’s head of biopharmaceutical R&D, says the collaboration “adds an exciting new modality, siRNA, into our drug discovery toolbox.”
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter