Rgenta Therapeutics launches with $20 million to develop small molecules that target RNA

Rgenta Therapeutics, a start-up with plans to develop small-molecule drugs that target RNA, has raised a $20 million seed investment, co-led by Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund and Matrix Partners China. The company is focused on drugging RNA regulation and splicing to treat cancer and neurological diseases. The company is based on work by scientific cofounder Zhiping Weng, who studies DNA and RNA regulation at the University of Massachusetts Medical School.
