April 13, 2020 Issue

Coronavirus puts science to the test
A new generation of technologies being used for the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of COVID-19 will be pressure tested amid a pandemic
April 13, 2020 Cover
Volume 98, Issue 14
Cover image:Color-enhanced transmission electron micrograph of a SARS-CoV-2 virus particle isolated from a patient
Credit: NIH/NIAID
Phaseout is pushing a slow-to-change industry to look at alternatives
The phenomenon behind the earliest photographs is making a comeback, inspiring new research in color printing and displays
Advances in chemistry have led to a comeback for ADCs, with more on the way
As gene-based vaccines are being designed and tested at unprecedented speeds to fight COVID-19, scientists wonder if this will be the technology’s make-or-break moment.
Thought leaders in life sciences weigh in on lessons learned amid the COVID-19 pandemic
Variables in fabrics, fit, and user behavior can influence how well a mask might block the virus’s spread