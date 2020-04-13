Advertisement

April 13, 2020 Issue

09814-cover1-opener.jpg
09814-cover1-opener.jpg
Copyright © 2020 American Chemical Society

April 13, 2020 Cover

Volume 98, Issue 14

A new generation of technologies being used for the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of COVID-19 will be pressure tested amid a pandemic

Cover image:Color-enhanced transmission electron micrograph of a SARS-CoV-2 virus particle isolated from a patient

Credit: NIH/NIAID

Volume 98 | Issue 14
Quote of the Week

“Our ability to respond quickly to this pandemic is directly related to the work that was done for prior pandemics, particularly SARS and MERS.”

Dan Barouch, director, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Infectious disease

Coronavirus puts science to the test

A new generation of technologies being used for the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of COVID-19 will be pressure tested amid a pandemic

Specialty Chemicals

Pentachlorophenol is on its way out as a utility pole preservative. Here’s what might take its place

Phaseout is pushing a slow-to-change industry to look at alternatives

Photonics

Plasmonic color offers durability, ultra-high resolution, and low cost

The phenomenon behind the earliest photographs is making a comeback, inspiring new research in color printing and displays

  • Cancer

    A new generation of antibody-drug conjugates for cancer patients

    Advances in chemistry have led to a comeback for ADCs, with more on the way

  • Vaccines

    Will the coronavirus help mRNA and DNA vaccines prove their worth?

    As gene-based vaccines are being designed and tested at unprecedented speeds to fight COVID-19, scientists wonder if this will be the technology’s make-or-break moment.

  • Infectious disease

    How the coronavirus will transform science

    Thought leaders in life sciences weigh in on lessons learned amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Science Concentrates

image name
Infectious disease

Why the best material for a homemade coronavirus face mask is hard to identify

Variables in fabrics, fit, and user behavior can influence how well a mask might block the virus’s spread

Business & Policy Concentrates

image
Reaction Dynamics

Taking the Diet -Coke-and-Mentos demo to new heights, and testing a kombucha-based water filter

 

