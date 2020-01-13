ADM acquiring Brazilian plant extract maker

The agribusiness giant ADM has agreed to buy Brazil’s Yerbalatina, a maker of plant-based extracts and ingredients. ADM says the deal will expand offerings in its health and wellness segment, which targets food, beverage, and supplement markets worth $750 billion per year. Yerbalatina uses a technology it calls cool drying to produce extracts of acerola, acai, guarana, green coffee, and other plants. Its catalog includes certified organic ingredients such as food colorings and vegetable milks.
