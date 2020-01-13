Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

January 13, 2020 Cover

Volume 98, Issue 2

Curious what the new year will bring? Keep reading for our take on the key business and policy issues that will affect chemistry across the globe

Cover image:C&EN’s World Chemical Outlook 2020

Credit: C&EN/Shutterstock

Full Article
Quote of the Week

“People tend to go back to the Czech Republic after their postdoc abroad. They earn less, but the cost of living is also lower. And home is home.”

Martin Fusek, CEO, IOCB Tech

Business

C&EN’s World Chemical Outlook 2020

The chemical revolution of central Europe

The region’s pharmaceutical services sector breaks from its past to connect with world markets

A visit with Stephen B. King, US ambassador to the Czech Republic

The former chemical industry entrepreneur sees great economic potential in the country

  • Nuclear Chemistry

    Nuclear scientist applies latest technologies to sustainable development challenges

    Melissa Denecke explains how her division of the International Atomic Energy Agency uses training, technology transfer, and data science to help tackle global problems

  • Employment

    Being outspoken about your accomplishments isn’t selfish; it’s smart

    Jen Heemstra on self-advocacy and how to go about it

Lab Safety

Peptide coupling agents can cause severe allergic reactions

Researchers can develop sensitivities to the compounds to the point of anaphylaxis

A linguistic homage and musical elements

 

