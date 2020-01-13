Quote of the Week

January 13, 2020 Cover
Volume 98, Issue 2
Curious what the new year will bring? Keep reading for our take on the key business and policy issues that will affect chemistry across the globe
Cover image:C&EN’s World Chemical Outlook 2020
Credit: C&EN/Shutterstock
The region’s pharmaceutical services sector breaks from its past to connect with world markets
The former chemical industry entrepreneur sees great economic potential in the country
Melissa Denecke explains how her division of the International Atomic Energy Agency uses training, technology transfer, and data science to help tackle global problems
Jen Heemstra on self-advocacy and how to go about it
Researchers can develop sensitivities to the compounds to the point of anaphylaxis