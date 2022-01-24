Advertisement

Biological Chemistry

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Alluring albumin

by Alexandra A. Taylor
January 24, 2022
A crystal photomicrograph of albumin, composed of irregular geometric shapes.
Credit: Ivan Amato

Science journalist Ivan Amato took up crystal photomicrography in 2021 and recently set up an online gallery of his work. Of this image, Amato says, “We often refer to egg white, which is 90% water, as albumin, which associates it with the primary protein that makes up the remaining 10% of egg white’s composition. When I painted some egg white onto a microscope slide and let it solidify with the encouragement of gentle heat, the result, when viewed under a microscope, was reminiscent sometimes of abstract cubist paintings. Adding to the visual spectacle are optical interference effects due to light from the microscope reflecting between surfaces of the thin film of albumin on the microscope slide. The area depicted here is about the size of a sesame seed.”

Submitted by Ivan Amato

