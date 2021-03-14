Periodic Graphics: The chemistry of plant flowering

To download a pdf of this article, visit https://cenm.ag/flowercolor.
References used to create this graphic:
Choi, Charles Q. “A Blossoming Field of Research: How Florigen Is Transported to Create Flowers.” PLOS Biol. (April 2012). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pbio.1001311.
Des Marais, David L. “To Betalains and Back Again: A Tale of Two Pigments.” New Phytol. 207, no. 4 (Sept. 2015): 939–41.
Grotewold, Erich. “The Genetics and Biochemistry of Floral Pigments.” Annu. Rev. Plant Biol. (June 2006). DOI: 10.1146/annurev.arplant.57.032905.105248.
A collaboration between C&EN and Andy Brunning, author of the popular graphics blog Compound Interest
To see more of Brunning’s work, go to compoundchem.com. To see all of C&EN’s Periodic Graphics, visit http://cenm.ag/periodicgraphics.
This graphic was updated on March 17, 2021, to correct the example of a phenylpropanoid aroma compound. β-Damascone is not a phenylpropanoid; it's a degradation product of a carotenoid. We replaced it with 2-phenylethanol.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter