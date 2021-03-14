Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Periodic Graphics

Periodic Graphics: The chemistry of plant flowering

Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explains the chemistry of flowers and their colors and scents.

by Andy Brunning, special to C&EN
March 14, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

A three-column infographic focusing on various aspects of flower chemistry.   The first column examines what makes plants bloom. Plants flower when they detect environmental signals, such as changes in day length and temperature. The substance that triggers flowering is known as florigen. For decades, it was a hypothesized substance, but recent research has identified a protein, flowering locus T, that travels from leaves to a plant's shoots and helps initiate flowering.  The second column looks at the pigments that give flowers their color. These pigments come from three families. Most red, blue, and purple flowers get their color from anthocyanins. Carotenoids are responsible for red to yellow hues in some flowers. Some flowers in the Caryophyllales order get their red and yellow colors from betalains.   The third column examines flower aroma. Flower petals emit volatile organic compounds (VOCs) to deter herbivores and attract pollinators. These aroma compounds come from three key chemical classes. Terpenoids are derived from isoprene and are often the most abundant VOCs. Green leaf volatiles are derived from fatty acids and are also emitted by leaves. Phenylpropanoids are a range of aromatic compounds synthesized from phenylalanine.
Credit: Andy Brunning

To download a pdf of this article, visit https://cenm.ag/flowercolor.

References used to create this graphic:

Choi, Charles Q. “A Blossoming Field of Research: How Florigen Is Transported to Create Flowers.” PLOS Biol. (April 2012). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pbio.1001311.

Des Marais, David L. “To Betalains and Back Again: A Tale of Two Pigments.” New Phytol. 207, no. 4 (Sept. 2015): 939–41.

Grotewold, Erich. “The Genetics and Biochemistry of Floral Pigments.” Annu. Rev. Plant Biol. (June 2006). DOI: 10.1146/annurev.arplant.57.032905.105248.

A collaboration between C&EN and Andy Brunning, author of the popular graphics blog Compound Interest

To see more of Brunning’s work, go to compoundchem.com. To see all of C&EN’s Periodic Graphics, visit http://cenm.ag/periodicgraphics.

CORRECTION:

This graphic was updated on March 17, 2021, to correct the example of a phenylpropanoid aroma compound. β-Damascone is not a phenylpropanoid; it's a degradation product of a carotenoid. We replaced it with 2-phenylethanol.

 

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE