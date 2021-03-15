Quote of the Week

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
« Prev
Next »
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

March 15, 2021 Cover

Volume 99, Issue 9

What came next is a lesson for the University of Minnesota and the entire scientific community

Full Article
Volume 99 | Issue 9
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“Until there are consistent, clear, and meaningful, serious consequences, we’re not going to see the shift in culture that we need to see.”

Laurie Parker, professor, University of Minnesota Twin Cities

Women In Science

Gianluigi Veglia sexually harassed his students and lab staff but wasn’t fired

What came next is a lesson for the University of Minnesota and the entire scientific community

Which air purification technologies can tackle COVID-19?

Air-cleaning devices that claim to remove SARS-CoV-2 have hit shelves, backed by varying levels of data

The search for greener ethylene

Making the basic chemical produces substantial carbon emissions. Chemical companies are trying to change that

  • Recycling

    Shay Sethi talks about the future of fabric recycling

    The cofounder and CEO of Ambercycle wants to shake up the fashion industry with a new textile recycling process

  • Biological Chemistry

    Periodic Graphics: The chemistry of plant flowering

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explains the chemistry of flowers and their colors and scents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Inorganic Chemistry

Reactive calcium complex captures dinitrogen

Surprise reaction suggests chemists should rethink the periodic table’s s-block

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

A puzzling parachute, and epistles exposed

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT