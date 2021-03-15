Quote of the Week

March 15, 2021 Cover
Volume 99, Issue 9
What came next is a lesson for the University of Minnesota and the entire scientific community
What came next is a lesson for the University of Minnesota and the entire scientific community
Air-cleaning devices that claim to remove SARS-CoV-2 have hit shelves, backed by varying levels of data
Making the basic chemical produces substantial carbon emissions. Chemical companies are trying to change that
The cofounder and CEO of Ambercycle wants to shake up the fashion industry with a new textile recycling process
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explains the chemistry of flowers and their colors and scents.
Surprise reaction suggests chemists should rethink the periodic table’s s-block