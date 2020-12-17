Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Researchers design allosteric protein from scratch

Complex protein combo sets a new bar in protein engineering

by Celia Henry Arnaud
December 17, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

Crystal structure (green) of an allosteric two-domain protein overlaid on the computational structure (gray).
Credit: Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. U.S.A.
The crystal structure (green) of a designed allosteric two-domain protein closely matches the computational design (gray).

In a milestone for protein engineering, researchers have designed from scratch a protein that exhibits allosteric regulation. With allostery, binding at one site of a protein affects binding or activity at a distant second site. This finding opens the door to designing controllable biological catalysts.

As a proof of concept, Marco Chino and Angela Lombardi of the University of Naples Federico II, William F. DeGrado of the University of California, San Francisco, and coworkers combined two previously designed proteins with different functions into a single protein that links these functions (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. U.S.A. 2020, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2017062117). Each protein consists of a bundle of four α-helices. One protein binds a zinc-porphyrin, whereas the other catalyzes phenol oxidation.

Guided by computer simulations, the researchers stacked the proteins on top of each other, connecting them via four linkages—a complex arrangement that ensured a tight connection between the two functional parts of the new protein. The use of four linkers is a first for protein design, Chino says. When one domain binds a Zn-porphyrin, its structure shifts, slowing down the oxidation reaction in the other domain, the researchers found.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Macrocycle folds up like a protein
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Macrocycle folds up like a protein
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Engineering new cellular scaffolding for bacteria
Advertisement

They hope they can further tune catalysis in future iterations by taking advantage of porphyrin’s light absorption. By bringing the functional sites closer to each other, it should be possible to further change the oxidation reaction rate by shining light on the bound porphyrin, DeGrado says.

Allostery is “hard even to predict in natural proteins and much harder to design,” Aitziber L. Cortajarena, who designs protein building blocks at the Center for Cooperative Research in Biomaterials–CIC biomaGUNE, writes in an email, calling the work “very interesting and significant.” The research will create opportunities for applications using allostery for responsive regulation, according to Cortajarena.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE