Quote of the Week

C&EN’s Year in Chemistry 2020
We review the year’s biggest trends in chemistry research, most memorable molecules, and more
December 21, 2020 Cover
Volume 98, Issue 48
Cover image:We highlight 2020’s biggest research trends, most memorable molecules, and more
Credit: C&EN
“I’d characterize the US as the best-looking horse in the glue factory.”
Hopeful vaccine news may get us on solid footing again in both academia and industry
Cell-based assays could quickly identify potential bad actors, without using animals
Researchers question accuracy of rapid antigen tests and criticize government’s lack of transparency in multibillion-pound program
Nickel-rich compound may extend lifetime of electric vehicle batteries
Faze Medicines is the third company launched in the past month to drug cellular structures
Vaccinations have begun, but there’s a long road ahead for this vaccine and others