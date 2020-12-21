Advertisement

December 21, 2020 Cover

Volume 98, Issue 48

We review the year’s biggest trends in chemistry research, most memorable molecules, and more

Cover image:We highlight 2020’s biggest research trends, most memorable molecules, and more 

Credit: C&EN

Quote of the Week

“I’d characterize the US as the best-looking horse in the glue factory.”

Kevin Swift, chief economist, American Chemistry Council

Science Communication

C&EN’s Year in Chemistry 2020

We review the year’s biggest trends in chemistry research, most memorable molecules, and more

What’s in store for the 2021 US chemistry job market? Chemjobber offers his predictions

Hopeful vaccine news may get us on solid footing again in both academia and industry

Are developing brains affected by commonly used chemicals?

Cell-based assays could quickly identify potential bad actors, without using animals

  • Infectious disease

    Can the UK’s ambitious Operation Moonshot screening program for COVID-19 achieve liftoff?

    Researchers question accuracy of rapid antigen tests and criticize government’s lack of transparency in multibillion-pound program

  • Energy Storage

    Single-crystal lithium-ion battery cathode material resists crumbling

    Nickel-rich compound may extend lifetime of electric vehicle batteries

  • Drug Discovery

    Biomolecular condensates find the investment spotlight

    Faze Medicines is the third company launched in the past month to drug cellular structures

Science Concentrates

Vaccines

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine rolls out across the US

Vaccinations have begun, but there’s a long road ahead for this vaccine and others

Business & Policy Concentrates

Diverse crayons for coloring diverse scientists

 

