Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Strong selection makes proteins more evolvable

Improvements result from mutations that promote proper folding and resist functional changes

by Celia Henry Arnaud
December 6, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

Selection is the engine that makes evolution go, whether in nature or in the laboratory. But scientists don’t fully understand the mechanism by which it works. Using the example of evolving yellow fluorescent proteins in Escherichia coli so that they fluoresce green instead, a team led by Andreas Wagner of the University of Zurich, the Swiss Institute of Bioinformatics, and the Santa Fe Institute probed how selection strength affects evolvability (Science 2020, DOI: 10.1126/science.abb5962). The researchers subjected E. coli populations to multiple rounds of strong or weak selections based on the cells’ fluorescence intensity—or to no selection. For strong selection, they kept the top 20% of fluorescing cells from one round to the next. For weak selection, they kept all cells fluorescing above the background. In these experiments, the population subjected to strong selection had significant increases in fluorescence levels and more quickly evolved green fluorescence, whereas the population subjected to weak selection experienced initial decreases in fluorescence that then stabilized. The success of strong selection comes from the accumulation of mutations that improve foldability and mutational robustness, which is the ability to resist functional changes upon subsequent mutations. Because the experiments were done at high mutation rates, the researchers don’t know whether their findings also apply to low mutation rates.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE