December 7, 2020 Issue

December 7, 2020 Cover
Volume 98, Issue 47
The pandemic thrust the drug industry into the global spotlight
Zwitterionic compounds might help mitigate the centuries-old problem of ship fouling
Advocates want vaccine makers to make adjuvants from plant sources instead
We can’t prevent life’s challenges, but we can keep growing through them
Cell’s energy-producing compartments link many physiological effects of a trip to space
Industrial biotech firm will expand facilities for optimizing biomaterials used in tests and vaccines
Company’s AlphaFold program blows the competition out of the water at biennial protein-structure prediction contest