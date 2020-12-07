Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

50% off your first year of ACS membership = 100% yield

Already an ACS Member?  

Membership Categories

Choose the membership that is right for you. Discount will be applied automatically at checkout.

Regular or Affiliate Member
$175
$88
JOIN NOW
Graduate Student Member
$87
$44
JOIN NOW
Undergraduate Student Member
$60
$30
JOIN NOW

Benefits

Enjoy these benefits no matter which membership you pick.

 

  • Unlimited access to C&EN, including a subscription to our award-winning weekly print magazine
  • Discount on ACS meetings, events and courses
  • Expand your research with complimentary SciFinder searches
  • Discounts on ACS journals
  • Receive exclusive career insights and data from industry experts

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

December 7, 2020 Issue

« Prev
Next »
Copyright © 2020 American Chemical Society

December 7, 2020 Cover

Volume 98, Issue 47

The pandemic thrust the drug industry into the global spotlight

Full Article
Volume 98 | Issue 47
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“The mussels tried very, very hard to leave the surface. They really didn’t like it.”

Zhan Chen, researcher, University of Michigan

Drug Development

C&EN’s Year in Pharma 2020

Coatings

Seeking nontoxic coatings to keep ship hulls clean

Zwitterionic compounds might help mitigate the centuries-old problem of ship fouling

Vaccines

On the hunt for alternatives to shark squalene for vaccines

Advocates want vaccine makers to make adjuvants from plant sources instead

  • Employment

    What 2020 has taught me about adversity

    We can’t prevent life’s challenges, but we can keep growing through them

  • Biochemistry

    Spaceflight disrupts mitochondrial function

    Cell’s energy-producing compartments link many physiological effects of a trip to space

  • Vaccines

    Ginkgo to expand COVID-19 response with $1.1 billion US government loan

    Industrial biotech firm will expand facilities for optimizing biomaterials used in tests and vaccines

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Protein Folding

DeepMind AI predicts protein structures

Company’s AlphaFold program blows the competition out of the water at biennial protein-structure prediction contest

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS Career Tips

ACS NEWS

OBITUARIES

NEWSCRIPTS

image
K–12 Education

How can chemist parents boost at-home science learning for kids?

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT