Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biochemistry

Arsenite-induced necroptosis requires stress granules

Process also depends on proteins that localize in stress granules

by Celia Henry Arnaud, special to C&EN
March 22, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

Micrograph of cells with stress granules.
Credit: Sci. Signal.
Fluorescence images with antibodies targeting ZBP1 (green) and RIPK3 (red) show that the proteins colocalize in stress granules.

Oxidative stress can trigger a type of programmed cell death called necroptosis. According to a new study, the environmental pollutant arsenite can induce necroptosis, but the process requires the presence of stress granules—subcellular domains that store stalled translation machinery in stressed cells (Sci. Signal. 2023, DOI: 10.1126/scisignal.abq0837).

Although stress granules are necessary for arsenite-induced necroptosis, their formation isn’t enough to trigger the process. Two other proteins—Z-DNA-binding protein 1 (ZBP1) and receptor-interacting protein kinase 3 (RIPK3)—are also required. Without ZBP1, the cells can’t sense that they need to start necroptosis, says virologist Bertram L. Jacobs of Arizona State University, who led team that carried out the study.

But most cells, including the ones that the researchers used in the study, don’t normally produce ZBP1. The researchers used interferon, a protein associated with inflammation, to induce the production of ZBP1. How the need for interferon plays out in contexts other than cell culture is unclear, Jacobs says, but he doesn’t see it as a limitation. “Lots of things induce interferon,” he says.

The researchers used fluorescently labeled antibodies to show that RIPK3 and ZBP1 localize to stress granules. RIPK3 phosphorylates the protein that’s ultimately responsible for poking holes and rupturing the cell membrane, the final step in necroptosis. The researchers think that ZBP1 recruits RIPK3 to stress granules, since the latter was not found in the granules unless ZBP1 was present.

Arsenite is probably not the only way to induce such a necroptotic response, Jacobs says. “We believe that any oxidative stressor will give you the same response,” Jacobs says. For example, some cancer drugs can cause oxidative stress, and oxidative stress is a component of many processes involved in aging.

“We think this oxidative-induced necroptotic cell death is important in Alzheimer’s disease. It may be important in cancer treatment,” Jacobs says. “We think this can open up new ways of thinking about how different diseases occur and how we might treat different diseases.”

The dependence upon interferon to induce production of ZBP1 is reminiscent of some cancer treatments. “The combination of interferon-α and arsenite has been used in patients with certain cancers with good effect for several years, underscoring the rationale for this study,” Douglas R. Green, who studies mechanisms of cell death at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, writes in an email. “Arsenite in combination with interferon as a cancer treatment promotes anti-cancer immunity, and necroptosis is known to be very good at promoting such immunity. The findings in this paper may help to understand this and point the way towards predicting the efficacy of such treatment.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
An extra gene helps elephants resist cancer﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nerve signaling encourages tumor growth
Researchers solve a cancer conundrum
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE