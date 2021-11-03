Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biochemistry

Bacteria incorporate arsenic into lipids

Microbes in seawater are taking in low levels of potentially noxious arsenic and making it into lipids.

by Raleigh McElvery, special to C&EN
November 3, 2021
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

Two researchers collecting seawater samples.
Credit: Randelle Bundy
Katherine Heal and her colleagues sampled seawater in the North Pacific Ocean.

For centuries arsenic has been synonymous with poison and peril. However, it is also ubiquitous in the Earth’s crust, and runoff from natural deposits and industrial processes has spread it throughout the environment, including into the oceans. As a result, sea life around the globe is exposed to low concentrations of this potentially toxic element. Over the years, lab experiments have hinted at how the ocean’s smallest residents might cope. Now, a new study suggests that bacteria in their natural marine environments can detoxify arsenic by converting it into lipid compounds (Limnol. Oceanogr. Lett. 2021, DOI: 10.1002/lol2.10216).

In lab studies, researchers have determined that microbes readily take up arsenic because it’s easy to mistake for phosphorus, a nutrient they need to survive. They can either immediately flush out the arsenic, or string carbons and hydrogens onto it to make a variety of organic compounds, including lipids. These arsenolipids have also been observed in larger marine life, such as seaweed.

But Katherine R. Heal, a scientist at Integral Consulting Inc., wanted to know what organisms did in the open ocean. Heal’s team secured five large samples holding hundreds of liters of seawater each. Using a combination of liquid chromatography and two types of mass spectrometry, they quantified the total arsenic taken up by the organisms in each liter. They then characterized the specific compounds they saw. In doing so, they identified a rare lipid called an acyl ether glycerol (AEG). But these AEGs were special—they contained arsenic. To Heal’s knowledge, this is the first report of an “arseno-AEG.”

Although she couldn’t be sure exactly which microorganisms she’d captured in her samples, AEGs are considered biomarkers for bacteria.

Kevin A. Francesconi, an expert in environmental arsenic chemistry from the University of Graz, says this finding—along with previous work he was part of, identifying arsenolipids in plankton (Environ. Sci. Technol. 2021, DOI: 10.1021/acs.est.0c06901)—clearly demonstrates that marine microbes can produce arsenolipids in the ocean. The microbes may generate arsenolipids simply to detoxify arsenic, or the compounds could carry out important functions—like building cellular membranes—when there’s not enough phosphorus around. In their recent study, Francesconi, Ronald A. Glabonjat, Georg Raber, and coworkers estimated that ocean microbes could transform as much as 50,000-100,000 tons of arsenic into arsenolipids each year.

“It’s tantalizing to think that the organisms are actually producing these compounds specifically for a purpose we haven’t identified yet,” Francesconi says.

The broad effects of this chemical cycling on marine ecosystems are still to be determined, and likely depend on each location’s unique phosphate to arsenic ratio. Scientists also don’t yet know what happens to the arsenolipids inside microbes once the organisms die and sink.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Methane-Munching Microbes Reduce Sulfur
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pollution Changes Ocean Nutrients
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE