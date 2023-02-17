Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biochemistry

Centipedes sense heat to see

Critters that lack photoreceptors can convert light to heat, then sense it with a novel receptor

by Laurel Oldach
February 17, 2023
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

A thermal video of a centipede in rainbow scale shows the antennae turning yellow, orange and then red while the rest of the arthropod’s body stays a cooler blue.
Credit: Yao et al./Proc. Nat. Acad. Sci. U.S.A.
Thermal imaging shows that when a centipede is exposed to artificial sunlight, its antennae heat more rapidly than the rest of its body.

When centipedes are exposed to light, they scurry back toward the dark. So scientists perusing the centipede genome after it was sequenced in 2020 were surprised by the absence of any recognizable photoreceptor proteins. Researchers investigating how the arthropods sense light have found a possible explanation. The crawly critters have temperature-sensing ion channels in their antennae and seem to be able to convert light into heat to activate the channels (Proc. Nat. Acad. Sci. U.S.A. 2023, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2218948120).

Scientists at Northeast Forestry University led by biologist Shilong Yang found, using thermal imaging, that centipedes’ antennae heat rapidly when illuminated. The antennae get much hotter than the rest of the creatures’ bodies. When their antennae were covered with foil, the centipedes were much less likely to flee from bright light.

To find out how the organ senses the heat it generates, the researchers expressed proteins from centipede-antenna sensory neurons one by one in cultured cells and used calcium imaging to find a cation channel that opens when heated. It’s not clear how the antennae warm up so efficiently when exposed to light, though similar photothermal effects have been observed in other arthropods. But the centipedes seem to be able to sense the heating and use it to “see” changes in light levels. The researchers hope to determine the structure of the new channel, which is unrelated to known heat-sensing proteins, for more insight into how centipede heat sensing works.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE