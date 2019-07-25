Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Biochemistry

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Bar fight

by Craig Bettenhausen
July 25, 2019
Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

An animated GIF of pyruvate dehydrogenase.
Credit: Smart Biology

Pyruvate dehydrogenase plays a critical role in how cells produce energy. The reaction it carries out is the first step in converting pyruvate, which the body derives from food, to acetyl-CoA, a fuel that cells can “burn” in the citric acid cycle. But when animated, Twitter user @SaHreports points out, it looks like a cartoon bar fight.

This animation is part of a digital biology textbook called “From Atoms to Cells,” made by Smart Biology. The company uses structural information from the Protein Data Bankand other data sources to create eye-popping educational materials.

Credit: Smart Biology

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Related C&EN Content:

Expanding the glucose meter’s repertoire

Engineering new cellular scaffolding for bacteria

Beauty of Science founder reveals his tips for making awe-inspiring chemistry videos

