Chemistry in Pictures: Bar fight

Pyruvate dehydrogenase plays a critical role in how cells produce energy. The reaction it carries out is the first step in converting pyruvate, which the body derives from food, to acetyl-CoA, a fuel that cells can “burn” in the citric acid cycle. But when animated, Twitter user @SaHreports points out, it looks like a cartoon bar fight.
This animation is part of a digital biology textbook called “From Atoms to Cells,” made by Smart Biology. The company uses structural information from the Protein Data Bankand other data sources to create eye-popping educational materials.
Credit: Smart Biology
