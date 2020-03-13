Chemistry in Pictures: Big swirl

Biochemistry labs are full of benchtop devices to swish and swirl and spin samples. The motions keep fermentations and other biological processes moving along. Or they can help dissolve solids in liquids, or be used for separations and extractions. This device from agricultural chemistry equipment maker Eberbach is the giant cousin of those lab-sized tools. It can swirl four 50 L carboy flasks, which is around 226 kg of aqueous material.
Credit: Craig Bettenhausen/C&EN
