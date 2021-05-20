Chemistry in Pictures: Milk-making in motion

These alveolar cells are getting jostled and squeezed as milk is propelled out of a mouse mammary gland. The lab of Felicity Davis, a group leader at the University of New South Wales and associate professor at Aarhus University, stained these cells so that they could see them in action and better understand how lactation is triggered and stopped in mammals. In this experiment, the researchers stimulated the cells with the hormone oxytocin, which causes the surrounding basal cells to contract around the alveolar cells visible here. The colors correspond to depth into the image; blue is farther forward, and red is deeper into the image.
Credit: Felicity Davis/Teneale Stewart/J. Cell Sci. 2021, DOI: 10.1242/jcs.248849
