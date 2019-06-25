Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biochemistry

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Wax on, water off

by Manny Morone
June 25, 2019
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

Chemistry in Pictures is accepting entries to its water-themed contest until July 3. Enter today!

A taro leaf with water droplets beading up on it's surface.
Credit: Bidyut Das
A micrograph of a taro leaf showing small dots on its surface representing raised microstructures.
Credit: Namazu-tron/Wikimedia Commons

In his backyard, Bidyut Das captured how water beads up and rolls off the leaves of the taro plant (Colocasia esculenta). Water droplets don’t adhere to the leaves of this plant for two reasons. First, the leaves cover themselves in a waxy layer, mostly made up of 1-octacosanol, which repels water. Also, if you take a closer look at a taro leaf, you’ll see that the wax forms small raised areas called papillae (bottom, dots). Like microsize pillars, the papillae prop up the water droplets and prevent them from sticking to the leaf below. Material scientists have mimicked these structures—which are found on lotus leaves and several other plants—to make synthetic superhydrophobic surfaces.

Submitted by Bidyut Das (droplets). Credit: Namazu-tron/Wikimedia Commons (micrograph)

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Related C&EN Content:

Chemistry in Pictures: Dancing droplets

Wrinkling Teflon creates a superhydrophobic surface

Lotus Leaves And Mussels Inspire Method For Making Water-Repellent Microparticles﻿.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: A very dry surface
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Skin-deep biotech
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Standing in the rain

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE