Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biochemistry

Egg cell gatekeeper keeps zebrafish sperm in line

A novel fertilization protein in zebrafish keeps out sperm from other species

by Alla Katsnelson, special to C&EN
September 16, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Two micrographs of a normal zebrafish embryo and one missing the Bouncer egg protein.
Credit: Andrea Pauli
One and a half hours after mating, a normal zebrafish embryo (left) has divided to the eight-cell stage, but an embryo lacking Bouncer (right) remains arrested at the one-cell stage.

Scientists know surprisingly little about the molecular mechanics of how sperm fertilize eggs; only three proteins central to the process have ever been identified, all in mammals. A study in Science reports that a tiny protein on the surface of zebrafish eggs acts as a species-specific gatekeeper for sperm, giving fertilization the green light only if the sperm is also from a zebrafish (2018, DOI: 10.1126/science.aat7113). Researchers in Andrea Pauli’s lab at the Research Institute of Molecular Pathology stumbled on the gene for this 80-amino-acid protein in a poorly understood region of the zebrafish genome. Zebrafish engineered to lack the gene produced eggs that couldn’t be fertilized by zebrafish sperm. The team used the gene-editing tool CRISPR to engineer zebrafish so their eggs expressed a homolog from a different fish called a medaka. Zebrafish sperm couldn’t fertilize the egg, but medaka sperm could. The researchers called the zebrafish protein Bouncer, a reference to a security guard at a bar. Such species specificity is crucial for animals like fish and frogs that release their sperm and eggs into the water for fertilization. Pauli’s team is now studying whether Bouncer’s mammalian homolog—a protein called SPACA4, which is expressed in sperm rather than eggs—is also involved in fertilization.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Social status changes hyenas’ epigenetics
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Parasite eavesdrops on host to reproduce
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Egg cell gatekeeper keeps zebrafish sperm in line

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE