The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Biochemistry

Periodic Graphics

Periodic Graphics: What are our skeletons made of?

Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explores the biochemistry of our bones.

by Andy Brunning, special to C&EN
October 29, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 38
Infographic on what bones are made of. Bone is a composite of collagen protein and hydroxyapatite mineral. Bone marrow is made up of mostly fats and water. Bone marrow is either red marrow, which makes blood cells, or yellow marrow, which stores fats. When we are born, all our bone marrow is red, but it gradually converts into yellow marrow as we age. 
Credit: Andy Brunning

To download a pdf of this article, visit https://cenm.ag/skeletons.

References used to create this graphic:

McLarnon, Andy. “Bone Marrow.” British Society for Immunology. Accessed Oct. 17, 2022.

Tomoaia, Gheorghe, and Roxana-Diana Pasca. “On the Collagen Mineralization. A Review.” Clujul Med. (2015). DOI: 10.15386/cjmed-359.

Weiner, Stephen, and Wolfie Traub. “Organization of Hydroxyapatite Crystals within Collagen Fibrils.” FEBS Lett. (1986). DOI: 10.1016/0014-5793(86)80993-0.

A collaboration between C&EN and Andy Brunning, author of the popular graphics blog Compound Interest

To see more of Brunning’s work, go to compoundchem.com. To see all of C&EN’s Periodic Graphics, visit http://cenm.ag/periodicgraphics.

 

