The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Biochemistry

Quiz: The science of exercise

Exercise your brain with this quiz.

by Andy Brunning, special to C&EN
September 13, 2021
Before you take our quiz on exercise, make sure you check out our Periodic Graphic for some helpful hints.

The body has three key requirements during exercise. What are they?
Which of the following is the most abundant electrolyte in the body?
As you exercise, the body sources its ATP (an energy-carrying molecule) from various stores and processes. In which order does it access these sources?
Which molecule is stored in skeletal muscle as a source of energy?
Which endocannabinoid has been linked to the phenomenon known as runner’s high?
Which organic acid is commonly but erroneously linked to cramps and muscle soreness?
Which of the following is thought to be the main cause of muscle soreness after exercise?

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

