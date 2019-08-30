Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biochemistry

Sponge enzyme could help chemists make organosiloxanes

Biocatalysts offers a more sustainable route to the consumer product chemicals

by Michael Torrice
August 30, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

A photograph of a hermit crab inside a Suberites domuncula sponge.
Credit: Shutterstock
Some hermit crabs like to use Suberites domuncula sponges as their homes.

Organosiloxanes end up in a wide range of consumer products as lubricants and coatings, and chemists use the molecules as protecting groups in organic synthesis. Currently, the way chemists form the Si-O bonds in these compounds is to start with chlorosilanes, which require a lot of energy to make and can lead to acidic waste. Also, there is no way to break down these bonds in polymeric organosiloxanes, making the materials unrecyclable. At the ACS national meeting in San Diego last week, chemists presented a possible way to fix both sustainability problems with help from marine sponges. These simple creatures build silica-based skeletons instead of calcium-based ones, as most other animals have. They use enzymes called silicateins to convert silicates they scavenge from the water into silica. Previous research showed that these enzymes could hydrolyze the Si-O bonds in some organosiloxanes. Now Lu Shin Wong at the University of Manchester and colleagues have put one silicatein from the sponge Suberites domuncula through its catalytic paces and demonstrated that it can hydrolyze a variety of organosiloxanes and form others without chlorosilanes. And the enzyme can do so in organic solvents at relatively high temperatures, sometimes with yields between 80 and 90%. Wong says the team is now working to understand the enzyme mechanism behind these reactions and to engineer the protein to be more soluble and active in solvents.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE