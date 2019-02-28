Advertisement

Biotechnology

Carbon nanotubes deliver DNA into plant cells

Two new methods relying on the nanomaterial may simplify genetic modification

by Kerri Jansen
February 28, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 9
Micrograph showing green fluorescent proteins infltrated into plant leaves.
Researchers used carbon nanotubes to deliver DNA that codes for a green fluorescent protein into the leaves of wheat (bottom) and a relative of tobacco (top).

Carbon nanotubes, typically celebrated for their electrical properties and strength, may find a new and unexpected use in agriculture. This week, two research groups report that the nanomaterials can ferry DNA into plant cells, potentially making easy work of genetic engineering.

Plant biologists are looking for alternative ways to deliver genes. Slow-growing agrobacterium can be used to introduce genes, but only into certain plants. Or researchers can use a high-pressure “gene gun” to blast material into cells, sometimes damaging them in the process.

University of California, Berkeley, chemist Markita Landry and colleagues turned to carbon nanotubes. They took advantage of electrostatics to get DNA to stick to the nanomaterials. They coated the tubes with positively charged polyethylenimine, which attracts negatively charged DNA. As a proof of concept, they decorated nanotubes with DNA that codes for a green fluorescent protein, then used a needle-free syringe to deposit them in the leaves of arugula, cotton, wheat plants, and a relative of tobacco. The nanotubes penetrated the plant’s cell walls along with their DNA cargo, allowing the fluorescent protein to be expressed inside the leaves (Nat. Nanotechnol. 2019, DOI: 10.1038/s41565-019-0382-5).

Chemist Michael S. Strano of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and colleagues targeted the chloroplast, the structure within the cell where photosynthesis occurs. DNA alterations in that part of the cell will only be passed through a plant’s maternal line—they won’t end up in pollen, so the risk of spreading them to other plants is minimized. But getting a particle into the chloroplast is challenging: It’s surrounded by two lipid bilayer membranes. Highly-charged particles can disrupt and pass partly through, but they pick up a coating of lipids, dulling their charge and halting their passage. The trick is producing a particle with enough charge to go the distance.

Researchers used carbon nanotubes to deliver yellow fluorescent protein-expressing DNA to plant chloroplasts. In this arugula leaf, yellow fluorescent clusters can be seen inside chloroplasts, which naturally emit cyan fluorescence, and the red-stained cell membrane.
Credit: Tedrick T.S. Lew/Nat. Nanotechnol.
Researchers used carbon nanotubes to deliver yellow fluorescent protein-expressing DNA to plant chloroplasts. In this arugula leaf, yellow fluorescent clusters can be seen inside chloroplasts, which naturally emit cyan fluorescence, and the red-stained cell membrane.
A photo of a scientist using a needle-less syringe to inject a solution of carbon nanotubes into a plant leaf.
Credit: Courtesy of Markita Landry
Two independent research groups used carbon nanotubes to deliver fluorecent-protein-coding DNA into plant cells.

“If the particle has enough juice, it can cross all of those layers,” Strano says.

The researchers wrapped their carbon nanotubes with chitosan, a highly positively charged biopolymer, and then added DNA that expresses a yellow fluorescent protein. They infused the DNA-loaded nanotubes into the leaves of arugula, watercress, spinach, and tobacco (Nat. Nanotechnol. 2019, DOI: 10.1038/s41565-019-0375-4).

Both researchers see potential for carbon nanotubes to efficiently deliver genetic material to a broad array of plant species, unlike the choosy agrobacterium. And both groups are working to extend the carbon nanotube delivery method to carry other biological cargo, such as CRISPR-Cas9 or other gene editing tools.

“That would be the next big step,” says Zachary Lippman, a plant gene researcher at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory. “The real goal is to get heritable transmission of edited DNA.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

