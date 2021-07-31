Danaher companies launch a $1.5 billion worldwide expansion

Cytiva and Pall, both owned by Danaher, plan to invest a total of $1.5 billion to expand 13 sites in the US, Europe, and Asia, creating 2,000 new jobs. The investment program focuses on products used to make biologic medicines. The firms will spend about $600 million on chromatography resins, including a new facility in the US, and about $400 million to expand production of cell culture media. Some $300 million will go toward bioreactor bags and other products used to grow cells. The project follows five acquisitions completed by the companies this year.
