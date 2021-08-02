Quote of the Week

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09928-cover-opener.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09928-cover-opener.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

August 2, 2021 Cover

Volume 99, Issue 28

Fast-acting, spectroscopy-based sorting technologies help produce streams of pure recycled glass that manufacturers then use to make more bottles, jars, and other glass products. But technology alone won’t boost US recycling rates

Cover image:Fast-acting sorting technologies help produce streams of pure recycled glass that manufacturers use to make more bottles, jars, and other glass products

Credit: Strategic Materials

Full Article
Volume 99 | Issue 28
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“People toss bottles of every color in the bin and it comes back to us sorted by color. It’s like unscrambling an egg.”

Robert B. Hippert, sustainability strategy leader for manufacturing, O-I Glass

Inorganic Chemistry

These light-based sensors make glass recycling possible

Computational scientists look for lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic

The pandemic changed these researchers’ methods and it showed them what works and what doesn’t during a global emergency

Phages on the farm: Can these tiny viruses help us overcome antibiotic resistance?

As resistant bacteria loom large in lower-income regions, research institutes and nonprofits are turning to bacteriophages, the bugs’ natural enemy, to treat livestock

  • Lab Safety

    Chemists get creative to improve safety in underresourced labs

    When resources are lacking, researchers take it on themselves to adapt or create better safety practices

  • Pollution

    Air pollution disparities persisted during COVID-19 lockdowns

    Even as average levels of NO₂ fell, marginalized communities experienced relatively high levels of the pollutant

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Structural Biology

AlphaFold ‘pushes science forward’ by releasing structures of almost all human proteins

DeepMind’s AI predicted over 365,000 protein structures, which are now freely available online

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS Career Tips

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Technology triumphs in track and synthetic skin reveals robot boo-boos

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT