Quote of the Week

August 2, 2021 Cover
Volume 99, Issue 28
Fast-acting, spectroscopy-based sorting technologies help produce streams of pure recycled glass that manufacturers then use to make more bottles, jars, and other glass products. But technology alone won’t boost US recycling rates
Cover image:Fast-acting sorting technologies help produce streams of pure recycled glass that manufacturers use to make more bottles, jars, and other glass products
Credit: Strategic Materials
The pandemic changed these researchers’ methods and it showed them what works and what doesn’t during a global emergency
As resistant bacteria loom large in lower-income regions, research institutes and nonprofits are turning to bacteriophages, the bugs’ natural enemy, to treat livestock
When resources are lacking, researchers take it on themselves to adapt or create better safety practices
Even as average levels of NO₂ fell, marginalized communities experienced relatively high levels of the pollutant
DeepMind’s AI predicted over 365,000 protein structures, which are now freely available online