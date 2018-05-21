Gilead’s Kite adds cell therapy manufacturing capacity

Gilead Sciences-owned Kite Pharma is investing in cell therapy manufacturing in Europe. Kite has leased a site in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, that will allow it to make highly personalized treatments, including the CAR T-cell therapy axicabtagene ciloleucel, which is sold in the U.S. as Yescarta and is under European regulatory review. Kite recently added research and manufacturing capacity in the U.S. when it acquired a building in Santa Monica, Calif., from Astellas Pharma and leased a facility in Gaithersburg, Md.
