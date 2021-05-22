Ginkgo acquires Dutch DNA for fungal strains

Ginkgo Bioworks, a Boston-based microbial engineering firm, will acquire Dutch DNA, a specialist in filamentous fungal strains and fermentation processes used to make proteins and organic acids, for an undisclosed sum that includes milestone payments. It will be the first international expansion for Ginkgo, which is going public this year in a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. Dutch DNA was spun off from the Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research in 2015.
