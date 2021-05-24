Quote of the Week

May 24, 2021 Cover
Volume 99, Issue 19
Experts say oral antivirals, long out of reach, could play a critical role in extinguishing the current coronavirus pandemic and preventing others from emerging
Credit: Luisa Jung
With few good targets and limited financial incentives, the field of antiviral drug discovery has lagged. The COVID-19 pandemic might be awakening the world to the problem
Megaprojects for green hydrogen are one part of Europe’s move to a low-carbon economy
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explores the alloys and polymers used in bicycle equipment.
Yearslong ACS project seeks to refresh the curriculum by drawing on the way high schoolers learn science
The University of Auckland researcher evaluates the risks and benefits of nanoproducts for crop protection
Verve Therapeutics demonstrates long-term LDL reduction for base editor therapy