The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

May 24, 2021 Cover

Volume 99, Issue 19

Experts say oral antivirals, long out of reach, could play a critical role in extinguishing the current coronavirus pandemic and preventing others from emerging

Cover image:Experts say oral antivirals, long out of reach, could play a critical role in extinguishing the current coronavirus pandemic and preventing others from emerging

Credit: Luisa Jung

Full Article
Quote of the Week

“We want to be ready and equipped for future pandemics.”

Charlotte Allerton, head of medicine design, Pfizer

Drug Discovery

To conquer COVID-19, create the perfect pill

Why are antivirals so hard to develop?

With few good targets and limited financial incentives, the field of antiviral drug discovery has lagged. The COVID-19 pandemic might be awakening the world to the problem

Betting big on the smallest molecule

Megaprojects for green hydrogen are one part of Europe’s move to a low-carbon economy

  • Materials

    Periodic Graphics: The materials science of cycling

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explores the alloys and polymers used in bicycle equipment.

  • Undergraduate Education

    Clearing the way for reform of general chemistry classes

    Yearslong ACS project seeks to refresh the curriculum by drawing on the way high schoolers learn science

  • Pesticides

    How environmental scientist Melanie Kah changed her mind about nanopesticides

    The University of Auckland researcher evaluates the risks and benefits of nanoproducts for crop protection

Science Concentrates

Gene Therapy

One-time CRISPR hit lowers cholesterol in monkeys

Verve Therapeutics demonstrates long-term LDL reduction for base editor therapy

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Shape-changing pasta and edible-insect nutrition

 

