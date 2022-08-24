Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biotechnology

Nanosized probe ‘livestreams’ pH levels inside living cell

Scientists poke the nanowire sensor into individual organelles without damaging them

by Alla Katsnelson, special to C&EN
August 24, 2022
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

he thin tip of a triangular probe pokes into the cytosol of a cell and then pokes into the nucleus of the same cell without damaging either part.
Credit: Nano Lett.
A thin yet strong nanowire can provide real-time measurements of pH at specific locations in the cell, such as in the nucleus and the cytosol.

The inside of a living cell is a surprising patchwork of environments. For example, pH levels can vary dramatically in different organelles, despite them being just a couple hundred nanometers apart. pH changes within the cell can be a signal of disease or may help drive processes such as cell division and growth. Scientists have managed to identify differences in pH across cell types—and even between different organelles—by measuring pH in batches of isolated cells and organelles. But real-time pH monitoring inside live single cells has been elusive.

Now, a team at Pohang University of Science and Technology has developed a probe that can accomplish this task. The device consists of a nanosized filament that slips into and out of a cell’s organelles without harming the delicate membranes that hold the cell together (Nano Lett., 2022 DOI: 10.1021/acs.nanolett.2c02185).

“Monitoring pH dynamics in cellular compartments allows [us] to obtain comprehensive information on a single living cell,” say study authors Seung Soo Oh and Jung Ho Je in an email.

The key feature of the probe is a nanowire made from poly(vinylbenzyl azide), a polymer thin enough—about 200 nanometers in diameter—yet strong enough to pierce cleanly through a cell’s membrane without damaging it. The wire is coated with pH-sensitive fluorescein molecules—whose fluorescence intensity shifts depending on the pH of their environment—and then attached to the end of an optical fiber.

The researchers can send a laser through one end of the optical fiber down to the nanowire tip on the other end. There, the laser hits the fluorescein molecules and causes them to light up. The fluorescein’s luminescence travels back up the fiber to be read by a spectrometer that translates the light’s intensity to a pH level.

The team used the device to compare pH in the cell’s nucleus with that in the surrounding liquid, known as the cytosol, and found that the nucleus was significantly more acidic. Also, while monitoring the cell division process, the probe sensed that pH inside the nucleus rises and falls as a cell divides. The researchers write that this is the first time this pH shift, which happens independent of the rest of the larger cell, has been observed directly in mammalian cells.

“It’s a clever way to use this nanowire,” says Wenbin Lin, a chemist at the University of Chicago who has worked on intracellular pH sensing. “They can pinpoint exactly where they want to stick this fiber tool.”

The probe could detect how agents such as chemotherapy drugs or hormones affect pH levels, and therefore cells’ functioning, says Lin. The same probe design could also be adapted to measure many other intracellular parameters important to the cell’s physiology, such as sodium or magnesium flux, he adds.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fluorescent sensor measures ionic strength in living cells
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
NMR Microsandwiches For Cell Sensing﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ligands Let Copper Click Inside Cells
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE