Novartis gets access to COVID-19 therapies

Novartis has purchased an option to license two potential COVID-19 therapies from the Swiss biotech company Molecular Partners. The compounds, MP0420 and MP0423, are antiviral proteins that offer advantages over antibodies, the firms say, including small size, long shelf life, and ease of manufacturing via microbial fermentation. Novartis will pay Molecular Partners $66 million up front and potentially more in future payments and royalties.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter