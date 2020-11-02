November 2, 2020 Issue

November 2, 2020 Cover
Volume 98, Issue 42
Complex policies and poor communication make workers’ compensation a mess for US graduate students
Campus testing at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign holds important lessons about the strengths and limitations of routine testing regimen
In a tumultuous year, organizers preserved the community spirit of the annual meeting of Black chemists and chemical engineers
This inorganic chemist uses her diverse experiences to make science engaging for students
Targeting mechanism could help avoid side effects of powerful anticancer drug
Michigan State University chemistry professor will focus on increasing chemistry advocacy, communication with the public, and diversity and inclusion