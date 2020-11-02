Advertisement

November 2, 2020 Issue

09842-cover-dastjerdi.jpg
November 2, 2020 Cover

Volume 98, Issue 42

Complex policies and poor communication make workers’ compensation a mess for US graduate students

Cover image:Complex policies and poor communication make workers’ compensation a mess for US graduate students 

Credit: C&EN

Full Article
Volume 98 | Issue 42
Quote of the Week

“We really tend not to think about insurance when a student gets in an accident.”

M. G. Finn, chair of the School of Chemistry and Biochemistry, Georgia Institute of Technology

Lab Safety

Who pays when a graduate student gets hurt?

Infectious disease

How one university built a COVID-19 screening system

Campus testing at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign holds important lessons about the strengths and limitations of routine testing regimen

Diversity

NOBCChE 2020 goes virtual

In a tumultuous year, organizers preserved the community spirit of the annual meeting of Black chemists and chemical engineers

  • Diversity

    Career Ladder: Sibrina Collins

    This inorganic chemist uses her diverse experiences to make science engaging for students

  • Pharmaceuticals

    Click chemistry sees first use in humans

    Targeting mechanism could help avoid side effects of powerful anticancer drug

Science Concentrates

Elections

Angela K. Wilson is 2021 ACS president-elect

Michigan State University chemistry professor will focus on increasing chemistry advocacy, communication with the public, and diversity and inclusion

Business & Policy Concentrates

Materials

Strong beetles and stronger sandwiches

 

