Roche ends development of SMA drug olesoxime

Roche has ended development of olesoxime, a small molecule designed to protect nerve cells in spinal muscular atrophy. In 2015, the big pharma firm paid roughly $140 million to acquire olesoxime from Trophos, and it had hoped to begin a Phase III study of the compound later this year. But in a letter to SMA patient advocacy groups, Roche said it had struggled with the formulation of the drug. And because of newly available treatments for SMA, the company chose to end its efforts in the area.
