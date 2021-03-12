Thermo Fisher invests in bioprocess capacity

Thermo Fisher Scientific plans to spend more than $600 million this year and next to expand its bioprocessing capabilities for biotech industry customers. The firm will invest in single-use bioprocessor technology at six sites in the US, Europe, and Asia. It will expand chromatography resin capacity in Bedford, Massachusetts, and open a new facility in Chelmsford, Massachusetts. And it will expand capacity for cell culture media at three sites. Thermo Fisher says the moves will create more than 1,500 jobs.
