Chemistry in Pictures: Milky Way malady

This image, taken with a confocal microscope, shows a pancreatic cancer cell. The cell’s irregular surface is covered with adhesions, tiny structures that help the cell attach to other cells and interact with its environment. The long, thin strands are microtubules that make up the cell’s cytoskeleton. Lorna Young, a postdoc with the Institute of Translational Medicine at the University of Liverpool, captured this image. Young’s team studies how healthy and diseased cells move within the body.
Submitted by Lorna Young
Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter