Evonetix raises $24 million for DNA synthesis

Evonetix has raised $24 million to develop technology that assembles long strands of DNA on silicon chips using phosphoramidite chemistry. The company aims to create a benchtop instrument that lets researchers make DNA in the lab rather than ordering it from an outside facility. Similarly, a rival firm, DNA Script, has been developing a benchtop printer that uses enzymes to synthesize DNA. Evonetix is also researching enzymatic synthesis.
