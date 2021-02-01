Infografias Periodicas: Cómo sobreviven los animales al congelamiento

Para descargar el pdf de este artículo: cenm.ag/congelamiento.
Referencias usadas para crear esta infografía:
Storey, Kenneth B., and Janet M. Storey. “Natural Freezing Survival in Animals.” Annu. Rev. Ecol. Syst. 27 (1996): 365–86.
Costanzo, Jon P., Alice M. Reynolds, M. Clara F. do Amaral, Andrew J. Rosendale, and Richard E. Lee Jr. “Cryoprotectants and Extreme Freeze Tolerance in a Subarctic Population of the Wood Frog.” PLOS One (Feb. 2015). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0117234.
Duman, John G. “Animal Ice-Binding (Antifreeze) Proteins and Glycolipids: An Overview with Emphasis on Physiological Function.” J. Exp. Biol. (2015). DOI: 10.1242/jeb.116905.
Una colaboración entre C&EN y Andy Brunning, autor del blog de los famosos gráficos de Compound Interest (compoundchem.com)
Para ver todas otro articulos de C&EN en español, visita cenm.ag/espanol.
La versión original (en inglés) del artículo está disponible aquí.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter