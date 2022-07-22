Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Gene Editing

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Glow monkey

by Craig Bettenhausen
July 22, 2022
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

A monkey headshot, except it's skin an some fur are glowing in a blacklight.
Credit: Sci. Adv. 2022, DOI:10.1126/sciadv.abo3123

Okay look, mammals that have been genetically engineered to express fluorescent proteins have been around for a while. In fact, this writer’s first-ever article for C&EN in 2011 featured fluorescent kittens. It’s still cool. Scientists generally make glowing animals because it’s easy to tell if gene transfer was successful—just scan over the embryos with an ultraviolet light and look for the ones that glow. Sometimes, the scientists are inserting a gene of interest and are using the fluorescence as a tag, as was the case with the cats. Other times, as is the true for this fluorescent rhesus monkey, the researchers are advancing the gene-editing toolkit. Specifically, Yu Kang and coworkers at China’s Kunming University of Science and Technology were using a technique called “off-target analysis by somatic cell nuclear transfer” to evaluate the accuracy of gene-editing tools called adenine base editors. Though it has a science-fiction flair, the goal is noble: adenine base editors are being explored as a way to correct mutations that lead to gene-linked diseases, so it’s important to characterize their strengths and limitations.

A sleeping baby monkey.
Credit: Sci. Adv. 2022, DOI:10.1126/sciadv.abo3123
Bonus sleeping baby monkey pic.

Credit: Yuyu Niu; Sci. Adv. 2022, DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.abo3123

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE