Editas and Celgene expand CRISPR cell-therapy deal

Editas Medicine, a CRISPR gene-editing company, will receive a $70 million payment from Celgene to develop T-cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The deal updates a narrower collaboration that Editas struck with Juno Therapeutics in 2015 focused exclusively on cancer. Celgene acquired Juno, a CAR T-cell therapy company, in 2018. The new deal also allows Editas to work on natural killer cells.
