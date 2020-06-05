Regeneron expands CRISPR partnership with Intellia

Regeneron has expanded the collaboration it began in 2016 with the CRISPR gene-editing company Intellia Therapeutics. The two firms will codevelop an in vivo therapy for hemophilia A and B that uses CRISPR to insert a blood clotting–factor gene into liver cells. Regeneron will pay Intellia $70 million up front and purchase $30 million of the company’s stock. Regeneron also has the rights to develop up to 15 more in vivo CRISPR therapies with Intellia and up to 10 gene-edited cell therapies.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter