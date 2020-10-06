Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Gene Editing

Scribe Therapeutics launches to explore next-generation CRISPR technology

The biotech firm also secured a neuroscience drug-development pact with Biogen

by Lisa M. Jarvis
October 6, 2020
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Credit: Scribe Therapeutics
Scribe introduced a series of mutations to the CasX protein to arrive at improved gene editors.

Scribe Therapeutics, a biotech firm focused on developing next-generation gene-editing technology, has raised $20 million in its first major round of financing, backed by Andreessen Horowitz. The firm separately unveiled a deal with Biogen to develop CRISPR-based treatments for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Scribe was cofounded in 2018 by several University of California, Berkeley, scientists, including gene-editing pioneer Jennifer Doudna and protein engineer Benjamin Oakes, who at the time was an entrepreneurial fellow at the Innovative Genomics Institute, where Doudna is president. Their goal was to engineer a newly discovered class of Cas proteins to make them behave better as therapies than the original CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing system.

The original system was found in bacteria, which use it to recognize and chop up DNA from invading pathogens. Scientists, including Doudna, quickly realized the system could be co-opted to make precise cuts to human DNA. The tool set off a race among companies trying to use it to address the genetic mutations underlying many diseases.

But even with its promise, the CRISPR-Cas9 system comes with “evolutionary baggage,” Oakes, who is now CEO of Scribe, says. Those systems “aren’t designed to work within the context of the human cell or even the human genome,” he says, complicating efforts to turn the technology into drugs.

Several years ago, a group of Berkeley researchers set out to look for other Cas proteins. By sifting through the genomes of microbes that live in a variety of settings—groundwater, acid-mine drainage biofilms, and the digestive tract of infants—they identified two new classes of proteins, CasX and CasY.

Oakes, working in Doudna’s lab, helped to characterize the features of CasX, reporting in 2019 several ways the class improves upon Cas9. CasX is smaller, allowing it to be more easily packaged inside of adeno-associated viruses for therapeutic delivery, and can more efficiently and precisely snip DNA.

Scribe scientists have spent the past two years engineering CasX to arrive at a collection of proteins, which it calls X-Editing molecules, that perform as well or better than all of the other CRISPR-based gene-editing systems, Oakes says.

Now, the Scribe team, which has grown to almost 25 people, is focused on turning those molecules into therapeutics. Scribe made public its first big pharma partnership, scoring $15 million from Biogen to develop CRISPR-based drugs to treat ALS.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Capsida teams up with Lilly subsidiary for gene therapies
Lilly taps ProQR for RNA editing
Shape Therapeutics raises $112 million series B for RNA-based gene therapies
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE