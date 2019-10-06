Beam Therapeutics prepares for IPO

Less than 18 months after Beam Therapeutics launched with its first round of private funding, the gene-editing start-up has filed paperwork for a $100 million initial public offering on Nasdaq. Beam is developing therapies derived from the CRISPR base editors invented in David Liu’s lab at the Broad Institute of MIT & Harvard. Liu’s editors, published in 2016, can change a single nucleotide of DNA into another nucleotide. Beam is working on 12 drug programs, with an initial focus on blood, liver, and eye diseases, as well as CAR T-cell therapies.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter