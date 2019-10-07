Quote of the Week

October 7, 2019 Cover
Volume 97, Issue 39
Under public pressure, plastics makers are increasingly looking to partner with companies to develop chemical recycling processes
Credit: Yang H. Ku/C&EN/Shutterstock
As we plan long-duration space missions, scientists study how to grow food on the Red Planet and improve the nutrition of packaged snacks
Materials scientist Odile Madden leads a team studying how to stop degradation in museums
To celebrate the International Year of the Periodic Table, C&EN is re-releasing its favorite essays from a special 2003 collectors’ issue celebrating the elements
This former chemistry professor is helping cannabis regulators make science-based decisions
Reaction converts primary amines to azides to make large libraries of compounds