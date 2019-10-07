Advertisement

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

October 7, 2019 Cover

Volume 97, Issue 39

Under public pressure, plastics makers are increasingly looking to partner with companies to develop chemical recycling processes

Cover image:Under public pressure, plastics makers are increasingly looking to partner with companies developing chemical recycling technologies

Credit: Yang H. Ku/C&EN/Shutterstock

Volume 97 | Issue 39
All Issues

Quote of the Week

“Plastic is still fantastic. But the end of life of plastic has not been thought through enough.”

Martin Stephan, deputy CEO, Carbios

Recycling

Plastic has a problem; is chemical recycling the solution?

Under public pressure, plastics makers are increasingly looking to partner with companies to develop chemical recycling processes

Missions to Mars will need an upgraded dinner menu

As we plan long-duration space missions, scientists study how to grow food on the Red Planet and improve the nutrition of packaged snacks

Getty Conservation Institute creates a library of plastics to help conservators protect plastic art

Materials scientist Odile Madden leads a team studying how to stop degradation in museums

  • Periodic Table

    From our archives: An essay on thallium, by Jerome O. Nriagu

    To celebrate the International Year of the Periodic Table, C&EN is re-releasing its favorite essays from a special 2003 collectors’ issue celebrating the elements

  • Profiles

    Career Ladder: Amber Wise

    This former chemistry professor is helping cannabis regulators make science-based decisions

Science Concentrates

image name
Synthesis

Chemists make arrays of click chemistry–ready azides efficiently and safely

Reaction converts primary amines to azides to make large libraries of compounds

Business & Policy Concentrates

