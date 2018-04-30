Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Genomics

Clear view of telomerase at last

Cryo-EM structure clarifies components of the enzyme’s two lobes

by Stu Borman
April 30, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Credit: Thi Hoang Duong Nguyen, Jane Tam, Robert A. Wu, Basil J. Greber, Daniel Toso, Eva Nogales, Kathleen Collins and InMotionScience
Watch to see the cryo-EM structure of human telomerase, showing the enzyme’s components.
Model of telomerase cryo-EM structure.
Credit: Nature
A new cryo-EM structure of telomerase brings the enzyme's components into focus.

The enzyme telomerase, which restores chromosome ends shortened by cell division, was discovered over three decades ago, but no view of the human enzyme at atomic resolution, approximately 3 Å, has been captured. The problem is that telomerase is present in cells in tiny quantities and is not easily purified. Now, using refined purification methods, Kathleen Collins, Eva Nogales, Kelly Nguyen, and coworkers at the University of California, Berkeley, have taken a giant leap toward the atomic-resolution goal (Nature 2018, DOI: 10.1038/s41586-018-0062-x). With cryo-electron microscopy, they analyzed the enzyme at 7 to 8 Å. A previous 30 Å electron microscopy structure was so fuzzy that it left the components of telomerase’s two lobes uncertain. The new structure reveals that one lobe, the catalytic core, contains telomerase reverse transcriptase, which catalyzes DNA addition to chromosome end-caps, and telomerase RNA, which templates the addition and links the two lobes. The second lobe, called H/ACA, which plays regulatory and structural roles, contains two heterotetrameric H/ACA proteins and the Cajal body protein TCAB1. Telomerase inhibitors haven’t done well in cancer clinical trials, says Jerry W. Shay of the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, but the new study could lead to “new ways to target telomerase in cancer and to elongate telomeres as part of regenerative medicine.” The Berkeley researchers’ next step?—3 to 4 Å resolution, they hope.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE