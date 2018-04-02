Advertisement

Genomics

Oxford Nanopore raises $140 million

by Ryan Cross
April 2, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 14
A photo of the MinION gene sequencer attached to a laptop.
Credit: Oxford Nanopore
The MinION gene sequencer can be plugged into a laptop to read DNA sequences.

The British DNA sequencer company Oxford Nanopore Technologies has raised $140 million from a group of investors. The company sells the MinION, a popular handheld gene sequencer that can be plugged into a laptop to read DNA sequences in remote locations, including aboard the International Space Station. Oxford Nanopore is also introducing a larger, more powerful sequencer called the PromethION, and a small, real-time DNA sequencer called the Flongle that could be used to monitor infectious diseases. The company will use the funds to build a production facility for its sequencers at a U.K. science and business park.

