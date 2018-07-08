Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Infectious disease

Calculations suggest flea and tick medications for pets could benefit people by controlling mosquitoes

These drugs could have beneficial population-wide effects in areas at risk for malaria and Zika, according to modeling study

by Cici Zhang
July 8, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

The structures of isoxazoline compounds fluralaner and afoxolaner are shown.
Credit: Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA
Used for protecting dogs from fleas and ticks, these isoxazolines could control mosquito-spread diseases in humans.

Killing mosquitoes helps control infectious diseases. A new study finds that two compounds used to protect dogs from fleas and ticks could be repurposed as human oral drugs to kill disease-spreading mosquitoes when they bite treated people. Led by TropIQ Health Sciences’ Koen Dechering and California Institute for Biomedical Research’s Peter Schultz and Matthew Tremblay, the team conducted modeling studies and found that in areas at risk, giving people these drugs would substantially reduce incidences of malaria and Zika (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA2018, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1801338115). The two compounds, known as isoxazolines, kill mosquitoes by attacking an insect-specific ion channel. Because dog and human cells clear these isoxazolines in a similar way, the team predicted that the drugs would remain in human bloodstreams as long as they did in dogs’ blood. Based on this information and other factors, such as the number of mosquitoes present in a region, modeling studies suggest that giving a single dose of the compounds to 30% of an at-risk population could reduce the clinical cases of malaria and Zika fever by 70% and 97%, respectively. The team plans to conduct human trials in one to two years.

CLARIFICATION: On July 10, 2018, the headline and deck of this story were updated to better reflect the preliminary nature of the study

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Single dose of small molecule cures malaria in mice
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Revived compound targets drug-resistant malaria
Gut Bacteria Can Help Fight Cancer

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE