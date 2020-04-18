Lilly will test baricitinib against COVID-19

Eli Lilly and Company and the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases will study baricitinib, a Lilly rheumatoid arthritis drug, as a potential treatment for people with COVID-19. It’s thought that baricitinib’s anti-inflammatory effect could help reduce the cytokine storm that COVID-19 can trigger in patients. Ruxolitinib, a cancer treatment from Novartis and Incyte, is also being tested for its potential to dampen the cytokine storm.
This story was updated on April 20, 2020, to correctly state the partners that market ruxolitinib. They are Novartis and Incyte, not Novartis and Regeneron.
