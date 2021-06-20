Periodic Graphics: Comparing how air purification technologies trap and attack viruses

To download a pdf of this article, visit http://cenm.ag/airpurifiers.
References used to create this graphic:
Peplow, Mark. “Which Air Purification Technologies Can Tackle COVID-19?” Chemical & Engineering News, March 12, 2021.
US Environmental Protection Agency. “Air Cleaners, HVAC Filters, and Coronavirus (COVID-19).” Updated March 22, 2021.
Woodford, Chris. “Photocatalytic Air Purifiers.” Explain That Stuff. Updated Feb. 8, 2021.
Zhong, Lexuan, and Fariborz Haghighat. “Photocatalytic Air Cleaners and Materials Technologies—Abilities and Limitations.” Build. Environ. (2015). DOI: 10.1016/j.buildenv.2015.01.033.
A collaboration between C&EN and Andy Brunning, author of the popular graphics blog Compound Interest
A collaboration between C&EN and Andy Brunning, author of the popular graphics blog Compound Interest
